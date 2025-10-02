5 Top Costa Rican Restaurants on TripAdvisor’s Best List

Costa Rica’s restaurants have landed spots on TripAdvisor’s global list of top dining spots this year. Five local places made the cut in the 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best, based on traveler reviews from the past 12 months. These awards sort restaurants into groups like Hidden Gems, Romantic Date Night, Pet Friendly, and Vegan and Vegetarian. The selections show how Costa Rica mixes fresh local ingredients with varied styles to draw in travelers from everywhere.

1. Ronny’s Place

Ronny’s Place in Manuel Antonio took the 13th spot worldwide in the Hidden Gems category. This spot sits in a prime location for watching sunsets over the ocean. It draws families and groups of friends with its laid-back feel. The menu focuses on fresh seafood, including daily specials from the catch of the day, and ends with tempting desserts. People who visit often talk about the welcoming staff, inventive cocktails, and good prices. With close to 2,700 reviews, it holds a 4.4 out of 5 rating.

2. San Lucas Treetop Dining

Image: San Lucas Restaurant

In Monteverde, the San Lucas Treetop Dining Experience ranked 17th globally for Romantic Date Night. This glass-enclosed treehouse sits deep in the rainforest and serves a nine-course tasting menu. The setup creates an intimate space that pairs high-end food with the surrounding nature. Couples find the mix of flavors and setting hard to beat. It has nearly 1,000 reviews and a 4.8 rating.

3. Soda & Restaurant Rodriguez

La Fortuna de San Carlos hosts Soda & Restaurante Rodríguez, which earned a place in the Pet Friendly category. Run by a family, this restaurant features seating in a treehouse style, along with colorful hand-painted walls. The menu highlights traditional Costa Rican meals made from fresh ingredients, with large servings at fair prices. The team brings a cheerful approach to service. Diners often point out the daily specials and relaxed setting. More than 1,400 reviews give it a 4.8 rating.

4. Namaste Indian Restaurant

Back in Manuel Antonio, Namaste Indian Restaurant claimed the 10th position worldwide in the Vegan and Vegetarian category. It offers broad views and an atmosphere that works for dates or family meals. The dishes include tandoori items and curries full of flavor, all using fresh produce. Service strikes a balance between helpful and easygoing. Nearly 1,900 reviews push it to a perfect 5.0 rating.

5. Falafel Bar

Image: Falafel Bar Tamarindo

Tamarindo’s Falafel Bar rounded out the list at 22nd in the same Vegan and Vegetarian group. Known as the area’s main spot for Mediterranean food, it serves crispy falafel, smooth hummus, and house-made drinks. Outdoor tables let people take in the town’s views while eating. Both residents and travelers come back for the genuine tastes. Over 2,300 reviews secure a 4.7 rating.

These awards reflect real feedback from thousands of travelers who rate everything from food quality to service. TripAdvisor looks at both good and bad comments to pick winners. For Costa Rica, this recognition points to our country’s growing role in global food scenes.

Places like these use local resources—seafood from the coasts, produce from the highlands—to create meals that stand out. They also cater to different needs, from pet owners to those seeking plant-based options

Travelers to these areas can expect experiences that go beyond typical dining. Manuel Antonio and Tamarindo pull in beach crowds, while Monteverde and La Fortuna get those who want nature alongside their meals. The mix of settings adds to what makes these spots special.

These five restaurants show how our country delivers quality without pretense. If you’re planning a trip, they offer solid choices for memorable eats.