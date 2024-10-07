New Costa Rica Bills Aim to Require Work for Prison Inmates

Costa Rican legislators have proposed two bills of law that would require prisoners to work. One was submitted by the PUSC party, and the other by the New Republic party.

According to the lawmakers, these proposals would require prisoners to work, allowing them to generate resources that would help reduce the State’s financial burden for their upkeep while also enabling them to contribute economically to their families. Additionally, it would facilitate resocialization process, preparing inmates for their reintegration into society after release, by teaching them valuable skills and instilling discipline.

The PUSC bill requires prisoners to work, study, or do both during their sentence. It specifies that prisoners who do not comply with these requirements will not be eligible for prison benefits, such as early release programs or work permits.

The proposal also states that prisoners’ work hours should not exceed 8 hours a day and must take place during the day, both inside and outside the prison. However, for inmates convicted of homicide, sex crimes, drug trafficking, money laundering, or violence against women, the option to work outside the prison will not apply. These individuals will only be permitted to work within the penal center.

The bill further clarifies that a convicted prisoner who works is entitled to receive a weekly payment for their labor, in line with the provisions set by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The initiative from the New Republic Party (PNR) establishes guidelines for work activities in penitentiary centers and allows the court to include work as part of the sentence, depending on the circumstances of the case and the inmate’s profile.

The PNR proposal specifies that work activities must not exceed 8 hours a day, 7 hours in a mixed shift, or 6 hours during a night shift. It also includes the possibility of entering into agreements with public and private institutions, promoting collaboration between sectors to provide work opportunities for inmates.

Data provided by PUSC and PNR legislators indicate that out of an approximate prison population of 14,907 inmates, only 5,143 work and only 6,673 are enrolled in educational programs. They also highlighted that the current monthly living expense of each prisoner is approximately ¢437,840, a cost borne by all Costa Ricans through taxes.