Limón Carnival Celebrates 75 Years of Joy and Culture in Costa Rica

The countdown for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Limón Carnivals officially began this week, with the announcement of a vibrant agenda that promises joy, rhythm, and flavor.

This year’s festivities will take place from October 11 to 21, offering a wide range of entertainment, including parades, traditional games, masquerades, sports and cultural activities, theater performances, a domino tournament, bullfights, and the traditional auction of “los tiliches.”

Three major parades are scheduled: the Day of Cultures Parade, featuring a band competition (October 12); the Tope de Carnaval (October 13); and the traditional Carnival Parade (October 19).

Concerts with national artists will also be a highlight. The “Concierto de la Alegría” (October 12) will feature performances by Marfil, D’Anghelo, DJ Pewee, and Max de la O. The “Concierto del Ritmo” (October 13) will bring Elena Umaña, Marko Jara, and Los Alegresísimos to the stage, while the “Concierto del Sabor” (October 19) will showcase Orquesta Buenaventura, Esmo 2 + Latino, La Séptima Estación, and Zapata y su Calypso.

The grand “Carnival Closing Concert” (October 20) will feature Toledo, DJ Acon, and DJ Sadix. Additionally, the “75th Anniversary International Concert” (October 18) will present Valentino, Chiqui Dubs, Anyuri, and Zafari Team.

“Limón is rich in culture, traditions, and customs that form part of our Caribbean identity. It’s important for us to invite Costa Ricans to experience this festival that represents our essence. This year, we celebrate 75 years of joy, rhythm, and flavor, which define us as a province,” said Adriana Brenes, spokeswoman for the Limón Carnival Commission.

A highlight of the celebration will be the crowning of the Carnival Queen on October 11. This year, eight finalists will showcase their charm, intelligence, values, beauty, and love for Limón, competing for the coveted crown.

“Without a doubt, October is a special season in the heart of Limón, thanks to the arrival of its iconic carnivals. For this reason, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute invites all Costa Ricans to explore and enjoy the province of Limón,” said Rafael Soto, General Manager of the ICT.

More information and a detailed description of the official program for the Limón Carnivals 2024 can be found on the official Facebook page: Carnavales Limón Oficial.