Santa Teresa’s Streets to Be Paved After Six Years of Legal Battles

Great news for the communtiy of Santa Teresa and the surrounding areas: after six years of battles, the Municipal Council of Cóbano announced the paving of streets and the improvement and rehabilitation of the drainage and roadway systems between Playa del Carmen and Quebrada del Carmen.

With approximately 218 kilometers of road network, 90% of these roads are currently made of ballast and dirt. These types of roads, particularly those in ballast, pose public health risks, especially during the dry season when vehicle traffic generates large amounts of dust.

This progress is another achievement by lawyer and environmentalist Walter Brenes, who began his fight in February 2018 to secure the authorization for the repair and paving of roads in Santa Teresa.

In his pursuit, Brenes filed a lawsuit against the council and made significant efforts to reach this important agreement for the region, which holds considerable importance for the local tourism industry.

Brenes requested that the Municipality of Puntarenas and the Council of the District of Cóbano be ordered to construct a new road covering 21 kilometers of the Montezuma route, including Entronque Ruta Nacional 624 and Playa Cocal del Peñón.

A final settlement agreement was reached between Brenes and the council, signed by Ronny Montero, Mayor of the Municipal Council of the District of Cóbano, Randall Chavarría Matarrita, Mayor of the Municipality of Puntarenas, and Wálter Brenes Soto. The agreement was then submitted to the Municipal Council of Puntarenas for approval.

Several communities will benefit from the road reconstruction, including Delicias, Playa Carmen, San Isidro, Cabuya, Cóbano, Bello Horizonte, La Esperanza, and Santa Teresa. The latter will now have paved access to the beach. In addition to paving, the project will include the repair of the storm drainage system, the installation of vertical and horizontal signage, and the construction of curbs and gutters.

Santa Teresa, a rapidly growing tourist destination known for its beaches and natural beauty, has long struggled with poor road conditions. This is why Wálter Brenes, a lawyer and renowned surfer, was determined to secure the paving and reconstruction of the streets in this thriving community.