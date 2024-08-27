Costa Rica Receives 10 High-Tech Scanners from U.S. to Combat Crime

The United States is donating 10 portable scanners, valued at $800,000, to Costa Rica. These scanners will enable the inspection of vehicles and containers anywhere in the country. The equipment is capable of detecting drugs, money, weapons, and explosives, according to the authorities.

The Costa Rican government announced that part of the donation will be allocated to the borders at Tablillas, Peñas Blancas, and Paso Canoas, as well as to other ports and customs offices. There, vehicles, boats, and aircraft will undergo inspections.

The scanners will also be utilized in surprise law enforcement operations by the Police Force.

The scanners’ beams are of low intensity, ensuring the safety of their operators. Training on the use of the equipment, valued at $10,000, was also included as part of the U.S. donation.

The donation event took place at Base 2 of Juan Santamaría Airport, with the participation of President Rodrigo Chaves, the head of the party and official deputy Pilar Cisneros, Minister of Security Mario Zamora, and U.S. Ambassador Cynthia Telles.

Ambassador Telles emphasized the United States’ commitment to helping Costa Rica address its security crisis. “This donation is a first step, valued at $800,000, and is another example of our deep commitment to strengthening the alliance between our countries. We are eager to work hand in hand to resolve the crisis in Costa Rica,” she said.

Telles also mentioned that the U.S. government plans to make additional donations, with $17 million worth of equipment for the ports of Japdeva and Caldera expected to arrive in the coming months.

“What’s happening is challenging, but we are determined to improve citizen security. We have trained over a dozen members of the Coast Guard, Border Police, Air Surveillance, and other police forces, which will enable them to detect contraband hidden in land, air, and sea vehicles. As these scanners are portable, they can be rapidly deployed anywhere in the country to combat drug trafficking,” Telles added.

Minister of Security Mario Zamora expressed his gratitude to the United States, noting that this donation will enable them to conduct operations more effectively and unpredictably, enhancing their ability to combat crime.