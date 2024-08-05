Billionaire Newlyweds Choose Costa Rica Resort for Honeymoon

The extravagant July wedding of Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai captivated global attention, with its opulence and grandeur making headlines worldwide. Following the stunning six-day celebration, the couple has chosen Costa Rica for their honeymoon. According to the General Directorate of Migration, Ambani and Merchant arrived in Costa Rica on Thursday, August 1.

The newlyweds are presumed to be staying at Casa Las Olas, a luxurious Four Seasons resort located in the picturesque region of Guanacaste. This exclusive retreat is renowned for its lavish amenities and stunning surroundings, with a nightly rate of approximately $30,000, although this can vary based on the time of year and booking specifics.

Casa Las Olas boasts breathtaking views of Prieta Bay, set against a backdrop of lush palm trees and a beautifully designed tropical courtyard. The resort combines sophisticated elegance with homely comfort, offering open spaces and luxurious features. The master bedrooms provide dramatic vistas of cliffs and the turquoise waters of Virador Beach, enhancing the sense of tranquility and exclusivity. The property also includes a state-of-the-art media room and an expansive outdoor entertaining area centered around a magnificent 100-foot pool.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding was a high-profile event that saw an array of notable guests, including Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Justin Bieber, and the Kardashian sisters, among others.

As revealed by international media, during the wedding festivities, roads around the Jio World Convention Center were closed to accommodate a red-carpet-style arrival event. The center, owned by the Ambanis, can host up to 16,000 people.

While the exact cost of the wedding remains undisclosed, industry experts estimate it to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Given the grandeur of their wedding, it’s no surprise that the Ambanis selected one of Costa Rica’s most exclusive resorts for their honeymoon, ensuring a truly extraordinary and unforgettable experience.