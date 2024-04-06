U.S. Launches Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship Hub in Costa Rica

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica announced the launch of the Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship (CCE) Hub in San José, Costa Rica. Dorothy McAuliffe, the Special Representative for Global Partnerships of the U.S. Department of State, in collaboration with the PVBLIC Foundation, Cleantech HUB, and Universidad LCI VERITAS de Costa Rica, attended the event.

“The U.S. Department of State’s CCE Hub Latin America is a public-private partnership aimed at addressing the global warming crisis and contributing to economic empowerment in developing countries by nurturing climate-focused entrepreneurship through the establishment of dedicated on-campus Climate Hubs,” announced the U.S. Embassy.

According to the institution, two additional hubs were established in Guatemala and Colombia. In Bogota, a hub was set at the Universidad Externado de Colombia, and in Guatemala, at the Universidad Rafael Landívar.

The Embassy reveleaed that, in total, a $260,000, two-year grant supports the three hubs, which will provide Central and South American entrepreneurs with tools to develop environmentally friendly, sustainable business plans. U.S. representatives also revealed that the economic support for the hub in Costa Rica totals about $80,000.

“Tackling the climate crisis has always been a top priority of the Biden-Harris administration. It’s why our Office’s Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship leverages millions of private sector funds to support sustainability-focused founders around the world,” emphasized Dorothy McAuliffe.

The program features on-campus maker spaces and an online platform that will enhance and facilitate knowledge sharing within and between CCE Hubs in the region.

“This digital infrastructure will connect entrepreneurs and partners to collaborate on business development. It will utilize digital technologies for training, data collection, mentorship sessions, and startup impact and development reporting,” mentioned the U.S. Department of State.

The three CCE Hubs in Latin America aim to engage 1,000 relevant actors, involve 450 students in presenting green ideas, train 100 startup teams, and mentor 40-60 educators. Special emphasis will be placed on increasing the representation of underserved groups, including women, African-descendant populations, and indigenous peoples, in climate entrepreneurship.