US Vows Sanctions Against Those Undermining Guatemalan Democracy

The United States will sanction those who persist in obstructing democracy in Guatemala following the inauguration of President Bernardo Arévalo, whose rise to power was at risk given the siege of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“It is important to remember that the United States has used the legal tools [sanctions] we have to defend democracy, to fight corruption globally,” said Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols at a press conference on Monday.

“We are willing to use these tools in the future against people who hinder democracy in Guatemala,” the official added at the National Palace in the Guatemalan capital.

Nichols is part of the US delegation that attended the inauguration of the social democrat Arévalo, 65. The group was headed by USAID Chief Samantha Power, who announced that the United States will invest $219 million in development programs this year.

Arévalo was sworn in early Monday morning at the National Theater after a nine-hour delay due to discussions in Congress.

On his tortuous path to the presidency, he faced legal harassment from the Prosecutor’s Office, which went so far as to request the removal of his immunity, suspend his Seed party and consider the elections he won last year “void” due to alleged electoral anomalies.

At the request of the Public Ministry, headed by Attorney General Consuelo Porras, considered “corrupt” by Washington, four electoral magistrates were stripped in November of their immunity by Congress to be investigated for the alleged irregular purchase of a computer system.

In response, the United States sanctioned 300 Guatemalans with visa restrictions for trying to “undermine” democracy, including about a hundred lawmakers.

“Our purpose is to promote respect for democracy and the fight against corruption,” Nichols said, referring to possible sanctions. The official noted, however, that “those who change their attitude can regain their visa rights in the future.”