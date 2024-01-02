Legal Reforms Sought by President to Curb Costa Rica Crime

President Rodrigo Chaves indicated that Costa Rica must make several legal reforms to combat drug trafficking and homicides related to this illegal activity. He also mentioned that if said reforms aren’t made, violence and homicides will continue to rise in 2024.

Chaves believes strong legislation should be introduced to restrict the granting of prison benefits while limiting parole. The warning was issued by the president after the country saw more than 900 homicides last year, implying a 40% increase compared to 2022.

The war between criminal gangs for territory and drug trafficking routes has caused a bloodbath never seen before in the country. The President explained that he, as the head of the Executive Branch, does his job; however, he was emphatic that a response from the Legislative Assembly is required to change the current situation.

Rodrigo Chaves explained that during the administration of Jose Maria Figueres and the governments that followed, the laws began to soften and give criminals many benefits. Chaves pointed out that this was especially visible during the administrations of Laura Chinchilla and Luis Guillermo Solís.

For the president, the answer to crime is to fix the legal framework to put in jail those who are at war and killing each other over drugs. One of the measures promoted by President Rodrigo Chaves is to limit the granting of prison benefits.

The President’s proposal limits the granting of precautionary measures only for crimes with sentences of less than 4 years of imprisonment. Regarding the sentences involving house arrest with electronic monitoring, it is proposed to reduce from six years, as it is currently, to four years of imprisonment, the sentence imposed so that the judges can grant this type of sanction.

This way, rapists and persons with a criminal record of drug trafficking, organized crime, and murderers or hired killers will not be able to leave prison with provisional measures.

The Legislative Assembly should discuss these proposals. Many deputies believe that the solution is not to put more people in jail and that more work should be done to address the causes of the problems the country is facing.