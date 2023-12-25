To all the cherished readers of The Tico Times, we send heartfelt holiday greetings from Costa Rica. As you turn the pages of our stories, sharing in the beauty and spirit of our country, we hope this festive season fills your hearts with the same warmth and joy that radiates from our tropical paradise.

May the lush rainforests, stunning beaches, and rich cultural tapestry of Costa Rica inspire a holiday season brimming with peace, happiness, and the adventurous spirit of ‘Pura Vida’.

From the misty peaks of Monteverde to the tranquil shores of Manuel Antonio, we wish each of you a holiday season as delightful and enriching as the stories we share.

Happy Holidays from Costa Rica, with love and cheer from all of us at The Tico Times!