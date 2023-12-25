Costa Rica Traditions Prompt Temporary Street Closures 

San José is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of two beloved Costa Rican traditions – the annual “tope” cavalcade and carnival parades on December 26th and 27th. As per custom, the festivities will result in significant traffic disruptions and road closures across the capital.

In anticipation of the holiday madness, Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) outlined operational plans on Monday. 17 transit officers will monitor key intersections along the designated parade routes from 6AM until the revelry concludes around noon daily.

On December 26th, the horse parade or “tope” will commence at Plaza González Víquez, traversing notable city landmarks down 2nd Avenue including Los Mercaditos Park, Lucho Barahona Theater and La Soledad Church. The procession concludes in front of Toyota on Paseo Colón. Transit police will also be stationed along 42nd Street near the statue of Leon Cortes and close to the National Gymnasium and Universal for traffic control.

In addition, parallel roads flanking Paseo Colón will undergo detours and regulation. Drivers are strongly advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The following day on the 27th, the carnival festivities kick off at noon on 2nd Avenue in front of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social. The parade will then trace the previous day’s route in reverse, culminating again at Leon Cortes Statue in La Sabana Park. As before, traffic police will work with city officials to briefly pause crossings and maintain security.

Between the dressed-up horses, colorful floats and boisterous crowds, over 25,000 visitors are expected at these family-friendly events each day. Tourists and locals alike will have the chance to experience these joyful traditions that form an integral part of Costa Rican holiday culture.

However, MOPT warns that the closures and congestion may pose challenges and delays, especially during peak times. Pedestrians are also urged to take precautions near the parade routes and venues.

After two years of more subdued holiday celebrations, Ticos ready to revel in the sights, sounds and community camaraderie intrinsic to this festive time of year. Though the traffic will test patience, the holiday magic promises compensation to round out 2022 in classic Costa Rican style.