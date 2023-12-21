Costa Rica – El Salvador Ferry Suspends Operations After 4 Months

Just four months since its launch, the ferry route connecting Costa Rica and El Salvador has abruptly suspended services this week according to local representative MARINSA.

General manager Oscar Alvarez confirmed the vessel crossed the Panama Canal to the Atlantic on Monday, halting operations indefinitely. Records show activity up until mid-November out of Puerto Caldera.

Alvarez expressed disappointment over losing the “interesting” route he deemed poorly structured from the outset, with exorbitant $10,000 daily operating expenses.

The ferry’s 100 truck capacity paled against stiff regional shipping competition unable to justify costs. Alvarez noted the company bypassed vital market research, instead relying on inflated expectations by former representatives.

Initially operating two weekly trips, demand languished at only 10% cargo capacity that first month. Services soon reduced to one weekly trip still failing to cover expenditures.

Pricing ranged $1,145 to $1,360 depending on vehicle dimensions, weight and cargo. The projected 360 nautical mile journey was untenable as structured.

José Antonio Salas, president of CRECEX, described suspension as “unfortunate” since the ferry presented an added freight option between both countries. But overwhelmed infrastructure, especially at Puerto Caldera, undermined viability.

Salas raised concerns over modernizing Caldera’s dated port to match global standards. He underscored the needs for upgraded infrastructure slashing costs and accelerating procedures there.

Despite high hopes, the direct maritime route ultimately stumbled out the gate, unable to reconcile critical navigation challenges with financial realities.