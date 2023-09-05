Costa Rica Faces High Rate of Phishing Scams

Costa Rica is one of the Central American nations most attacked by phishing attacks, according to the Security Report 2023 recently published by cybersecurity company Eset.

Phishing is a type of cyber attack where criminals masquerade as a trustworthy entity in an attempt to acquire sensitive information from a victim. The attackers are “throwing out bait” to see who will “bite” by providing the requested sensitive information.

The report found that 69 percent of Latin American organizations suffered some security incident during the last year. Of these, 29 percent were phishing attacks.

In Costa Rica, the percentage of phishing attacks was even higher, at 35 percent. This means that one in three organizations in Costa Rica was targeted by a phishing attack in the past year.

The most common phishing attacks in Costa Rica involved emails that appeared to be from legitimate sources, such as banks or government agencies. The emails would often contain a link that, when clicked, would take the victim to a fake website that looked like the real website. Once the victim entered their personal information on the fake website, the criminals would steal it.

Other common phishing attacks in Costa Rica involved text messages that appeared to be from legitimate sources, such as shipping companies or delivery services. The text messages would often contain a link that, when clicked, would take the victim to a fake website that looked like the real website. Once the victim entered their personal information on the fake website, the criminals would steal it.

The Eset report also found that the most common types of sensitive information stolen in phishing attacks in Costa Rica were credit card numbers, passwords, and social security numbers.

The report concluded by urging organizations and individuals in Costa Rica to be aware of the risks of phishing attacks and to take steps to protect themselves. These steps include:

Never clicking on links in emails or text messages from unknown senders.

Always verifying the sender’s identity before entering personal information on a website.

Using strong passwords and changing them regularly.

Keeping their operating systems and software up to date.

By following these tips, organizations and individuals in Costa Rica can help to protect themselves from phishing attacks.

In addition to the information provided in the Eset report, it is also important to be aware of the following:

Phishing attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, so it is important to be on guard for any suspicious emails or text messages.

Never give out personal information, such as your credit card number or social security number, over the phone or through an email or text message.

If you think you may have been the victim of a phishing attack, immediately change your passwords and contact your bank or credit card company.

Phishing scams can seem convincing, but being cautious online is the best defense. Costa Ricans should verify sender identities before clicking links, avoid sharing personal data, and watch for fake websites masquerading as legitimate ones. Increased awareness and vigilance when opening emails and texts can help residents identify and avoid phishing attempts. By taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity, both individuals and organizations in Costa Rica can reduce their risk of becoming victims of these prevalent online attacks.