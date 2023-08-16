Costa Rica Gears Up for Whale Watching Season

For those with a penchant for marine life and nature’s rhythms, Costa Rica’s Pacific coast offers a promising spectacle in the upcoming months. The country’s shoreline, known for its biodiversity, is preparing to welcome both whales and visitors who wish to observe them.

From now until October, the frequency of whale sightings in Costa Rica increases, making it a noteworthy period for those who love whales and curious tourists. As these marine creatures find their way to the warmer waters, several tour operators have arranged services to facilitate these observations.

Among the coastal towns, Quepos is recognized as a prominent destination during this period, offering various options to cater to whale watchers. Christian Fallas, president of the Quepos Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism, mentioned, “The whale season brings a distinct flavor to the Central Pacific. The presence of these marine mammals is not a common sight everywhere, which enhances the appeal for tourism here.”

Visitors can choose from a range of packages, the prices of which vary based on the chosen boat and its amenities. The packages start from ¢45 thousand and can reach up to ¢135 thousand colones. Some even provide accommodation options.

For those traveling from the San Jose Area, transportation options are available, with several operators organizing bus packages. However, visitors keen on a more immediate experience can book services directly at the Quepos marina. Typically, a package from the marina includes meals, refreshments, fruits, and activities such as beach excursions, snorkeling, or a simple swim in the Pacific.

Expanding on the potential of this season, Fallas stated, “Quepos finds this period optimal to introduce its offerings to the domestic audience. Our town, conveniently located only two and a half hours from the San Jose area, has a variety of lodging opportunities, with prices starting from 25 thousand colones per night.”

In terms of tourism in 2023, the numbers have been steady. The alignment of the off-peak period with the whale-watching season presents an opportunity for local businesses, from dining establishments to tour guides.

The primary reason for the whales’ visit to the Pacific is for reproductive activities. During the whale-watching season, visitors have the chance to observe these marine beings, and occasionally, the energetic dolphins that swim alongside.

With an extended whale season anticipated this year, Costa Rica promises abundant sightings for visitors interested in observing these graceful giants in their natural habitat.