President Chaves Gets Own Political Party “Aquí Costa Rica Manda” 

“Aquí Costa Rica Manda” (Costa Rica Rules) is a new political party comprised of followers of President Rodrigo Chaves, that aims to fight in next year’s local elections and in the presidential elections of 2026.

Federico Cruz, a communication advisor to President Chaves, serves as the President of the new political party.

The new group, which claims to be the continuity of a movement that has placed Rodrigo Chaves as its main leader, has its structural roots in the National Force Party, which participated in the 2022 national elections, with the candidacy of journalist Greivin Moya.

Nine of the ten deputies of the governing party announced their support to the “Aquí Costa Rica Manda” movement.

“Unfortunately, the party for which we were elected did not present the conditions and, rather, in many cases became what we have criticized as traditional parties. Here we could not carry out a political project,” explained Paola Nájera.

She also said that the plan is to continue with the project started by Rodrigo Chaves and his current administration.

“They (the people) have told us that this cannot end only with this government. This was the reason why we took this step forward,” she added.

As stated by the emerging political party, their main challenge is to inform citizens about their group and encourage them to vote, with the goal of unseating the PLN on the municipal stage.

Criticism

PLN legislators strongly criticized yesterday the deputies who chose to join this new group and described as “shameful”, “personalistic” and “without ideas” the emergence of a party around a person and not around ideology and proposals.

“The announcement of a new party close to the government weakens our democracy. It’s based on personalities, not on ideas and a development project for the country. It confirms that we are heading towards a dangerous political polarization,” stressed Miguel Guillén, secretary of the PLN.

Frente Amplio lawmaker, Jonathan Acuña, strongly criticized this new political party, as he believes it’s a “political project without ideas.”

“It’s a shell for a few to exercise their will of power for the sake of power. This type of political project has short wings but can do a lot of damage. Because it ends up being an attractor of selfish interests and without a vision of the country,” he concluded.