Costa Rica Aims to End World Cup on High Note vs. Zambia

Costa Rica, already eliminated from the Women’s World Cup, is betting on improving its effectiveness in front of the goal when they face Zambia on Monday in the farewell match of both teams, the coach and a team player confirmed on Sunday.

“The key is going to be trying to go deeper, to be able to reach the opponent’s area and have more goal opportunities,” said Costa Rican coach Amelia Valverde at a press conference.

Striker Melissa Herrera admitted she feels indebted for her team’s lack of effectiveness in previous matches, but that must change against Zambia.

“We have to shoot more, the plays have to end in a goal and against Zambia, that’s what we have set as a goal,” Herrera expressed.

Zambia and Costa Rica will face each other at 07:00 GMT in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Costa Rica, participating in its second Women’s World Cup, lost its first match 3-0 against Spain and in the second, it lost 2-0 to Japan. Zambia lost 5-0 to both opponents of Group C in the World Cup of Australia and New Zealand.

“We want to get the three points, not just for history but because we know there is a better version of the team. I am very clear that the players deserve much more than what we have had so far,” Valverde assured.

Herrera acknowledged that the defeats and the elimination have been painful but insisted that the match against Zambia is an opportunity to show the potential of “las ticas.”

“We have a new opportunity to step onto the pitch, uphold the name of Costa Rica, and make history with our first three points, so that’s our mindset for tomorrow” Monday, added the French Bordeaux attacker.