Yuriana Arnesto: Costa Rica’s First Certified Female UH1 Helicopter Aviation Captain

Yuriana Arnesto Segura’s achievement in becoming the first certified female UH-1 helicopter aviation captain in Costa Rica is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. Yuriana, who joined the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) in Costa Rica in 2011, has been working in various police functions in Aerial Surveillance.

In 2019, the UH-1ST helicopters arrived in Costa Rica, and the Aviation Program took off that same year. Yuriana’s journey to become the first female aviation captain of the UH-1ST helicopters was not easy, but she expressed her excitement and pride at achieving this great step that was a dream she had with all her heart.

Yuriana’s achievement is the result of years of training and effort. She acknowledged the tremendous effort it took, involving many years of training, and thanked God, her family, and the U.S. Government, which provided training and allowed her to serve her country.

The U.S. Government has been a significant ally of Costa Rica, and thanks to its support, the Air Surveillance Service has mechanics, pilots, and police officers training in the Aviation Program, which is provided through the Bureau of International Narcotics, Law Enforcement, and Justice (INL) of the U.S. Embassy.

This partnership between the U.S. Embassy and the AVS has been beneficial to Costa Rica, allowing for the development of the Aviation Program and the training of officers like Captain Arnesto. The U.S. Government’s support has enabled Costa Rica to achieve significant progress in its aviation program, which has had a positive impact on the country’s security. Captain Arnesto’s achievement is an inspiration to young women in Costa Rica, and it demonstrates that with hard work, dedication, and support, anything is possible.

The INL Director, Robert Alter, expressed his dedication to building a world with more and better opportunities for women and girls. He mentioned the pride he felt in Captain Arnesto’s achievement and the partnership with the AVS.

He noted that they looked forward to continuing the partnership with the AVS and achieving many more successes. The partnership has allowed Costa Rica to have its first certified female UH-1ST helicopter pilot working for the country as an officer of the SVA.

Captain Arnesto’s achievement is particularly significant because it breaks barriers for women in aviation. Her achievement demonstrates that women can excel in traditionally male-dominated fields, and it highlights the importance of gender diversity in the workplace. As a role model for young women in Costa Rica, Captain Arnesto’s achievement will inspire more women to pursue careers in aviation and other fields that are traditionally dominated by men.

