Costa Rica Weekend Adventure: Exploring the Artistic Side

The Cultural and Historical Center José Figueres Ferrer in San Ramón, the Costa Rican Art Museum in La Sabana, and the Historical and Cultural Museum Juan Santamaría in Alajuela invite everyone to visit their expositions.

“Light and Tones of San Ramon” exhibition

The Cultural and Historical Center José Figueres Ferrer (CCHJFF) will feature the “Light and Tones of San Ramón” exhibit by Nicaraguan artist Salvador Castillo. It’s part of the 179th-anniversary commemoration of the founding of the canton of San Ramón.

This exhibition comprises several thematic areas and historical themes highlighting characters, architecture, urbanism, and natural beauties, in which the past and present are intermingled.

Eighteen oil paintings on canvas, which show the beginnings of this canton’s historical and cultural identity, will be shown. It will highlight distinguished citizens of San Ramón -such as its founder, Ramón Rodríguez Solórzano-, Julián Volio Llorente, an intellectual, national poet, Lisímaco Chavarría Palma, and Emma Gamboa Alvarado, who contributed to the culture of San Ramón and Lisímaco Chavarría Palma and Emma Gamboa Alvarado, who helped in the education field.

The Cultural and Historical Center José Figueres Ferrer is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Costa Rican Museum of Art: Transcending the Earthly

The Costa Rican Museum of Art (MAC) invites visitors to contemplate the exhibition series “Transcender lo Terrenal” by Costa Rican artist Luisa González de Sáenz, who designed a space of complex exploration and constant revelations in her artistic production.

In this exhibition, there is a link to spirituality. The pieces also expose intimate and unreal spaces of Gonzalez’s production, where literary, mythological, historic, and fantastic characters coexist.

Her work features 61 pieces, including drawings, paintings, preparatory sketches, and stained glass. The exhibition will be open to the public until the end of March 2023, Tuesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the MAC in La Sabana.

Rojo Vivace at the Juan Santamaria Museum

The Historical and Cultural Museum Juan Santamaría (MHCJS) holds the retrospective exhibition “Rojo Vivace” by Costa Rican artist Dinorah Carballo, featuring paintings, engravings, designs, photographs, and digital art.

This artistic production is the result of combining a sensitive, poetic, abstract, and philosophical approach.

The exhibition also encourages the visiting public to explore transience, waiting, individual and collective identity, constant change, and temporality.

It will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Museum’s headquarters in Alajuela.

Admission to all three art exhibitions is free.