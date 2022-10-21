The Costa Rica Insult Index: How Ticos Berate Each Other

I didn’t mean to do it, honestly. My intention was to publish a list of offensive words and expressions to be wary of, as well as a list of gracious words and expressions, good for everyday use.

Clearly, I was deluded. I discovered hundreds of offensive words, more than I could ever put into one article.

As a result, the following is a list of some of the many ways Ticos have of berating each other – though I have left out the X-rated stuff.

Note that these words vary from one Latin American country to another, and what may be relatively harmless here might be an “F” word elsewhere, and vice versa.

The verb joder, for example, is extremely vulgar in some countries but relatively mild in Costa Rica, where it means “to bother” or “to bug.” From it comes the past participle jodido/a, meaning “messed up” or perhaps “screwed”:

¡No jodas! (Don’t bother [me]! Stop messing around!)

Mi carro está jodido. (My car is screwed up.)

Fregar actually means “to rub” or “to scrub,” but it has a similar meaning to joder, only a bit milder.

From it come the words fregado/a and fregadura. Costa Ricans tend to use fregado/a but not the other forms. They also use it to indicate illness:

¡Qué fregadura! (What a disaster!)

Estoy fregado. (I feel lousy.)

Other verb offensives include:

¡Cállate! (Shut up!)

¡Cierra el hocico! (Shut your muzzle!)

¡Maldito/a sea! (Damn it!)

¡Vete al diablo! (Go to hell!)

¡Vete pa'l carajo! (Go to hell!)

¿Qué diablos te pasa? (What the hell is wrong with you?)

Dar asco a (to be disgusting to), e.g., ¡Me das asco! (You disgust me!)

No poder ver a (literally, to not be able to see; to be unable to stand), e.g.,

Aquella mujer, ¡no la puedo ver! (That woman, I can't stand her!)

Quedar mal a (to let down, to come out looking bad), e.g., El quedó mal a Maritza.(He let Maritza down.)

Verbs aside, most insults take the form of nouns and adjectives. Hoping no one will use them irresponsibly, here are just some of the nasty names and expressions in use. Many can be used as either nouns (n) or adjectives (adj).

Some may be used as exclamations (excl). Remember that to use an adjective or noun to describe someone in Spanish, it is first necessary to decide whether you should use ser or estar, that is, whether or not it is an innate characteristic or a product of circumstances:

¡Estás salado! (You’re out of luck!)

(You’re out of luck!) Eres salado. (You’re an unlucky person.)

Note also that the translation of these offenses is approximate. There does not exist a one-on-one relationship to English insults.

agüevado/a (adj) – bummed out

(adj) – bummed out agüevazón (n) – a drag

(n) – a drag asqueroso/a (adj) – disgusting

(adj) – disgusting bocón/a (n, adj) – big/blabbermouth

(n, adj) – big/blabbermouth bravo/a (adj) – fierce, angry

bruto/a (n, adj) – brute, stupid

(n, adj) – brute, stupid cabrón/a (n) – (literally, big goat) bastard,

(n) – (literally, big goat) bastard, SOB (extremely vulgar)

car’e’barro (n) – mud-face

chanchada (n) – something disgusting

(n) – something disgusting chancho/a (n) – pig, slob

(n) – pig, slob chiflado/a (n, adj) – crazy, nuts

(n, adj) – crazy, nuts chiva (adj) – (literally, female goat) bad-humored, angry

(adj) (literally, female goat) bad-humored, angry chivo (n) – (literally, male goat) gigolo

(n) – (literally, male goat) gigolo chocho/a (n, adj) – crazy, messed up

(n, adj) – crazy, messed up chulo/a (n) – ruffian, pimp

(n) – ruffian, pimp chusma (n) – riffraff

(n) – riffraff cochinada (n) – something disgusting

(n) – something disgusting cochino/a (n, adj) – pig, slob

(n, adj) pig, slob cursi (n, adj) – pretentious, silly

(n, adj) – pretentious, silly descarado/a (n, adj) – insolent, rude

(n, adj) – insolent, rude desgraciado/a (n, adj) – good-for-nothing

(n, adj) – good-for-nothing don Nadie (n) – (literally, “Sir No One”) a nobody

(n) – (literally, “Sir No One”) a nobody fiera (n) – hothead

(n) – hothead fisgón/a (n, adj) – snoop, busybody

(n, adj) – snoop, busybody furris (adj) – horrible, ugly

grosero/a (n, adj) – crude, rude

hijo de perra (n) – SOB

jueputa (n, excl) – (variation of hijo de puta ) SOB

loco de remate (adj) – crazy as a loon

(adj) – crazy as a loon majadero/a (n, adj) – bossy, demanding, pain in the neck

(n, adj) – bossy, demanding, pain in the neck mala ficha (n) – delinquent

mala gente – bad person

maldito/a (n, adj) – damned

(n, adj) – damned mandinga (n) – sissy

(n) – sissy menso/a (n, adj) – stupid

muerto/a de hambre (n) – an opportunist, a person who tries to take everything for himself

(n) – an opportunist, a person who tries to take everything for himself mujeriego (n) – womanizer

(n) – womanizer mujerzuela (n) – whore, slut

(n) – whore, slut necio/a (n, adj) – stupid

(n, adj) – stupid pachuco/a (n, adj) – street person

(n, adj) – street person patán (n) – thug

(n) – thug pendejo/a (n, adj) – jerk

(n, adj) – jerk perra (n) – (female dog) bitch

(n) – (female dog) bitch perro (n) – (male dog) womanizer

(n) – (male dog) womanizer pillo (n) – scoundrel

(n) – scoundrel pinta (n) – scoundrel

(n) – scoundrel polada (n) – something in bad taste

(n) – something in bad taste polo/a (n, adj) – uncouth, hick

(n, adj) – uncouth, hick porquería (n) – something disgusting

(n) – something disgusting puta (n, adj) – whore, slut

(n, adj) – whore, slut rudo/a (n, adj) – coarse

sanguijuela (n) – leech

(n) – leech sinvergüenza (n) – (literally, without shame) SOB

(n) – (literally, without shame) SOB soberbio/a (n, adj) – arrogant

tontería (n) – stupid thing

(n) – stupid thing tonto/a (n, adj) – stupid

(n, adj) – stupid tortero/a (n, adj) – goof-up, screw-off

(n, adj) – goof-up, screw-off viejo verde (n) – dirty old man

(n) – dirty old man yuyo (n) – (literally, foot fungus) pain in the neck

(n) – (literally, foot fungus) pain in the neck zaguate (n) – (literally, mongrel) womanizer

(n) – (literally, mongrel) womanizer zorra (n) – (female fox) a fast woman

(n) – (female fox) a fast woman Some exclamations:

¡Carajo! – Damn it!

Damn it! ¡Demonios! – Damn it!

– Damn it! ¡Diablos! – Damn it!

– Damn it! ¡Jueputa! – Damn it!

– Damn it! ¡Maldición! – Damn it!

¡Patrañas! – BS!

¡Qué asco! – How disgusting!

– How disgusting! ¡Rayos! – Damn it!

These are certainly not all of them, but they are enough! Next time, we’ll look instead at terms of endearment.