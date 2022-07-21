Ex Costa Rica President Alvarado Appointed Professor at Tufts University

Former President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, was introduced as a professor at Tufts University. Alvarado will teach Diplomacy at the Faculty of The Fletcher School.

“Carlos Alvarado Quesada has joined the faculty as Professor of Practice in Diplomacy and Senior Fellow in the Edward R. Murrow Center for a Digital World,” officially announced the University.

Tufts University highlighted his “innovative approach to sustainable energy, ambitious climate policies, and a highly successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Alvarado expressed his gratitude and delight through a social media post.

“I will begin a new chapter as a professor at the prestigious Fletcher School at Tufts University, which recognizes the work done and the great environmental advances and social innovation Costa Rica has made in recent years. I hope to leave the name of our country on high,” wrote the ex-president.

He also thanked his wife, Claudia Dobles, and his son for supporting and accompanying him in the most important moments.

Dobles had announced that she would pursue a graduate degree in design at Harvard University. The former first lady was selected for a “Loeb Fellowship.”

“I am pleased to have been chosen and very grateful to Harvard for this opportunity,” Dobles said at the time.

Moreover, Rachel Kyte, dean of The Fletcher School, welcomed Carlos Alvarado.

“I am honored and pleased that President Alvarado will be joining The Fletcher School. He has been an inspiring example of how political leaders can pursue effective governance while championing nature,” said Rachel Kyte, dean of The Fletcher School.

She commented on his achievements as President of Costa Rica during the 2018-2022 term.

“As president, he demonstrated how a small state like Costa Rica can work to find solutions for global crises when large countries will not or cannot. President Alvarado’s appointment reinforces The Fletcher School’s long history and tradition of leadership and innovation in the field of international diplomacy. It is an honor that the School and its Murrow Center can serve President Alvarado to expand his work to create a new architecture for the diplomacy of small states,” concluded Dean Kyte.