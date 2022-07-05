Costa Rica continues to push forward with ambitious Blue Agenda

During the Oceans Summit held in Lisbon, Portugal, the Costa Rican delegation, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Arnoldo André Tinoco, and the Minister of Environment and Energy, Franz Tattenbach Capra, reaffirmed Costa Rica’s commitment to continue promoting an ambitious international environmental agenda.

Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco stressed the urgent need to adopt concrete actions for ocean conservation, governance, and sustainable use.

In alignment with the country’s commitment to the 30×30 goal of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC for N&P), the Minister emphasized the 30% protection of the seas through the expansion of Cocos Island National Park and the Bicentennial Marine Management Area.

He also highlighted other achievements, such as the process of the creation of the Transboundary Marine Biosphere Reserve together with Ecuador, Colombia, and Panama as part of the Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific (CMAR), the incorporation of the America’s Coalition for the Protection of the Ocean, and the construction of a new model of marine governance.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs mentioned the country’s active participation in the international negotiations of the Mining Code, the agreement for the protection of biodiversity on the high seas, and the new deal on plastic pollution.

He remarked on Costa Rica’s leading work to enhance the role of the initiative in implementing the target for the protection of 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.

Moreover, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Franz Tattenbach Capra, held several meetings with international philanthropists and high-level representatives from France and the United Kingdom.

Tattenbach also participated in a dialogue for marine conservation and artisanal fisheries. He promoted a vision of small-scale artisanal fishing in search of equity, social justice, sustainability, and peace.

Other meetings were held regarding resource mobilization, capacity building, biodiversity protection, and promotion of sustainable uses and control and surveillance.

Alvaro Ramirez, Director of the Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology of the University of Costa Rica, participated on Wednesday in the event “Addressing Marine Plastic Pollution.” He explained the actions undertaken regarding the problems of microplastic pollution and technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Costa Rica’s intense