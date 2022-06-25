Costa Rica Airfare Deal Alert: Fall Getaway for as low as $218

Although everyone seems to be focusing on where they and their family are going to go on vacation the summer, it’s never too early to make plans for the fall if you want to get a good, if not a great deal, on airfare to Costa Rica!

The The Points Guy has compiled a recent list of bargain airfares between the United States and San Jose Costa Rica (SJO) that can be booked for as low as $218 from some of the main departure cities that fly to Costa Rica including Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Orlando and Newark.

The dates you should check for are from September-November 2022 and January-May 2023. The availability on the cheap prices will depend on the specific route.

There is not a specific airline that is offering this sale, so depending on your airport, it could be American, Delta, Copa or JetBlue.

Here are some sample cities and prices:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), starting at $218.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), starting at $244.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)/Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), starting at $274.

Orlando International Airport (MCO), starting at $290.

Newark International Airport (EWR), starting at $339.

Keep in mind that some of these cheap fares may not be direct flights (especially from the smaller airports) and could include stops and that its the base fare so their may be extra charges for luggage, seats etc. Other airports with lower-than-normal fares may also be available.

Use a website like Google Flights to look around and find the cheapest dates and prices and then go to the airline direct to get the best fare.

Nine airlines offer flights between the United States to either San Jose (SJO) or Liberia (LIR) Costa Rica: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Volaris, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

In case, at this point, you are unsure of the vaccination requirements for Costa Rica, The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is also letting everyone know that:

“Since April 1, the temporary immigration measures for entering Costa Rica – put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are repealed. This eliminates the requirement to complete the epidemiological form known as the Health Pass and the requirement of medical insurance for unvaccinated foreigners”

For further details on this, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.