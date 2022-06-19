Costa Rica to commemorate World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day will be celebrated in Costa Rica on June 19 and 24, with various activities in the province of San José and in the canton of Upala. The initiative aims to celebrate the contributions of this population in the country.

The festival is organized by the production company D+F, in collaboration with The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The event will feature a top-level agenda of cultural and artistic activities.

Costa Rican, Nicaraguan, Cuban, Venezuelan and Colombian cultural performances will take place during both days. Attendees will also be able to enjoy an entrepreneurship fair of refugee and asylum seekers, where they will offer a wide range of products.

“World Refugee Day gives us an opportunity not only to reflect on the challenges faced by displaced people from the time they flee until they go through the process of integration in a new country, but it also allows us to celebrate them for their courage and contributions to the societies that host them,” said Milton Moreno, UNHCR representative in Costa Rica.

In Costa Rica, according to UNHCR, 121,983 people were sheltered, of which 9,613 are refugees and 89,770 are pending refugee status. By commemorating this day, UNHCR expects to highlight the courage and perseverance of refugee and asylum seekers.

“Displaced people, once they are out of danger, need an environment that welcomes them without hostility and discrimination. They need opportunities to heal, educate, work, thrive and grow. Each of us can play a part by welcoming them with open hearts and assisting them in their integration process in their new home. We invite everyone to join us in commemorating this special day,” said Hanna Gabriels, UNHCR Associate.

On Sunday, June 19, a cimarrona parade will depart from the Culture Plaza at 9:30 am to the Democracy Square. Afterwards, there will be a brief ceremony to kick off the festival, followed by a children’s show. In addition, at noon, artistic and cultural presentations will begin with Costa Rican Max Barberena, followed by Venezuelan music with Grupo Clavija.

At 2 pm, Cuban musician Karel Hernández will play, and then, Pedro Capmany and his band will perform, followed by a dance concert with the Madera Nueva Orchestra.

UNHCR invites everyone to attend the events in San Jose this weekend and Upala the following weekend. Admission is free and open to the public.