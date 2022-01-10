Vehicle Restrictions in Costa Rica are being Reinstated

The Government announced that in just the first 7 days of 2022, 11,999 infections were recorded, practically the same number accumulated during the last 61 days of the previous year (i.e. all of November and December), when there were 12,200 positive cases.

With this in mind and after meeting to discuss what should be done, there will be new health and vehicle measures in place to curb the spread of infections starting Tuesday January 11.

From Tuesday, January 11 to Sunday, January 23, the nationwide night vehicle restrictions will be enforced between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In addition, businesses with a health permit are allowed to be open until 10 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

There will also be the following restrictions:

Bus service:

Standing capacity on buses, from January 11 to 23, will be lowered to a maximum of 20 standing passengers.

Large Public Events:

Cultural and sporting events will held without attendees or fans, otherwise they will cancelled or postponed. This restriction does not apply to cinemas, theatres, academic events or places of worship.

Working Remotely:

The public sector guideline will remain in place, except for essential services such as public service offices, regional offices and emergency care.

President Alvarado as well as other government officials are asking the private sector to work remotely during this time, if at all possible.