Costa Rica COVID-19 hospital and death rates steady – Number of Cases increase significantly

For January 4 specifically, the Health Ministry reported 1500 cases were registered, 3 deaths and 135 people remain hospitalized, 11 in private centers and 124 in the public system, of the total hospitalized 49 people are in the ICU and 86 are in a public room.

For week number 52:

3385 new Covid-19 cases which covers from December 26 to January 1

1267 new Covid Cases compared to week 51, which covered December 19 to 25

The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 119 – the week before it was 124 people

53 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 51 the previous week

Breakdown of Covid Cases for week 52

The country added 7 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 52, a 36.4% increase compared to the prior period.

71.5% of week 52 deaths were in the age group of 65 years and over

28.5% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age

There were no deaths for minors.

These totals represents 483 cases per day and a 167.1% week-over-week increase.

This brings the totals as of January 4, 2022 that Costa Rica has accumulated 7,366 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: