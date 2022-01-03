Deal Alert: USA to Costa Rica flights under $250

The Points Guy has compiled a list of bargain fares between the United States and San Jose Costa Rica (SJO) from January to March 2022 with the best prices in February . Round-trip itineraries start as low as $170 on Jet Blue Airlines

Sample tickets and prices:

New York from $170 to San Jose

Fort Lauderdale from $212 to San Jose

Orlando from $230 to San Jose

Miami from $247 to San Jose

Other airports with lower-than-normal fares include Boston per The Points Guy.

Use a website like Google Flights to find the cheapest dates and prices.

Nine airlines offer direct connections between Costa Rica and the United States, the country’s main tourism market: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Visiting Costa Rica During Covid-19

Tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors can arrive to Costa Rica via land, air or sea ports of entry. Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test, but travel medical insurance is necessary for unvaccinated adults.

Here are are the current requirements to enter Costa Rica:

Everyone must out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 72 hours before boarding for Costa Rica. It generates a QR code that you must show upon arrival; airlines also ask for it at check-in or at boarding. One Health Pass form must be completed per person, including minors, without exception.

Adults must show proof of complete vaccination, with the second dose coming at least 14 days prior, OR purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance covering the duration of their stay in Costa Rica. (Minors do not need insurance or vaccination at this time).

Qualifying vaccines are two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna — or a mix of the aforementioned formulas — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. For U.S. visitors, the Covid-19 vaccination record card meets the insurance requirement; a photo should be uploaded to the Health Pass.

Those needing insurance can obtain it either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS), Sagicor or BlueCross BlueShield of Costa Rica. These last three policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. However, many visitors choose international policies, because they are often cheaper.

Tourists who opt to purchase an international policy must bring a letter demonstrating:

Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.

Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Validity of the policy throughout the planned stay in Costa Rica.

In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, tourists must also meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.