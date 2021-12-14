Costa Rica Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for the Third Consecutive Day

For the third consecutive day Costa Rica reported zero deaths from COVID-19, specifically today Tuesday, December 14, 81 cases were registered, zero deaths and 165 people remain hospitalized, 1 in a private center and 164 in the public system, of the total hospitalized 61 people are in ICU and 104 in the living room.

Costa Rica added 562 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 49, which spanned December 5 to December 11, the Health Ministry reported. This represents 80 cases per day and a 25.5% week-over-week drop.

The country added 18 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 49, an 30.8 % drop compared to the prior period. It represents a daily average of 2 deaths related to Covid-19.

Hospitalizations also dropped significantly. During epidemiological week 49, the average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 184; the prior week it was 217 people. Similarly, epidemiological week 49 registered 70 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, down from 78 the previous week.

44.4% of epidemiological week 49 deaths were recorded in the age group of 65 years and over, 44.4% in the age group of 50 to 64 years and 11.1% of 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths in minors.

As of December 14, Costa Rica has accumulated 7,333 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

Costa Rica plans to ease coronavirus measures throughout the remainder of 2021 as the country continues to impose vaccine mandates on nearly everyone ages 12 and older.

A decree mandating the vaccine among public workers took effect in October. And as of January 8, proof of vaccination will be required to enter many businesses and participate in large activities throughout Costa Rica.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: