Covid in Costa Rica: Improvements continue in early December

Costa Rica added 754 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 48, which spanned November 28 to December 4, the Health Ministry reported. This represents 108 cases per day and a 25.6% week-over-week drop.

The country added 36 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 48, an 25.7 % drop compared to the prior period. It represents a daily average of 4 deaths related to Covid-19.

Hospitalizations also dropped significantly. During epidemiological week 48, the average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 217; the prior week it was 259 people. Similarly, epidemiological week 48 registered 78 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, down from 95 the previous week.

On Tuesday, December 7, Costa Rica added 92 cases of Covid-19 and 6 deaths. Some 189 people remain hospitalized with 73 in the ICU, comfortably within the country’s capacity.

As of December 7, Costa Rica has accumulated 7,324 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

Costa Rica plans to ease coronavirus measures throughout the remainder of 2021 as the country continues to impose vaccine mandates on nearly everyone ages 12 and older.

A decree mandating the vaccine among public workers took effect in October. And as of January 8, proof of vaccination will be required to enter many businesses and participate in large activities throughout Costa Rica.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: