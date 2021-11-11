Honoring those who served on Veterans Day

On Thursday, the United States recognizes Veterans Day, commemorating the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

The holiday is recognized across much of the world as Remembrance Day or Armistice Day, in honor of the end of World War I, which formally ended on this date in 1918. Today, the date honors the soldiers and families who were affected in both World Wars and in more recent conflicts.

The holiday is observed on Nov. 11 in many countries, like Canada and the United States, while in countries like the United Kingdom, it is celebrated on the second Sunday in November.

Costa Rica, which abolished its military more than 70 years ago, does not formally celebrate the Veterans Day. However, many people in Costa Rica have ties to the U.S. military.

There are Costa Rican immigrants who have served in the U.S. military, and many U.S. expats themselves are veterans.

The English Christian Fellowship in Santa Ana will hold a special Veterans/Remembrance Day ceremony this Sunday.

The Tico Times joins the global community in honoring and recognizing its service members.