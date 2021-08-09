USA Today names Costa Rica in ‘best vacation spots for couples’ list

The news publication USA Today has included Costa Rica on its list of the best vacation spots for couples in 2021.

Specifically, the U.S. newspaper named Uvita, Puntarenas, on a top-10 list that also features Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), the Pacific Northwest and Greenwich Village (New York City).

“Celebrate anniversaries, a recently emptied nest or just dash away for a romantic vacation without the kids in this Costa Rican destination where the mountains meet the sea,” writes Jeff Bogle for USA Today.

The article highlights the “sweeping views” of the area’s rainforest and beach, and the relative seclusion visitors can enjoy (save for the visits from howler monkeys).

Uvita is home to Marino Ballena National Park, best-known for its namesake: The “whale tail” beach and whale-watching tours in the Pacific Ocean waters.

The recognition in USA Today comes as whale-watching season begins in Costa Rica. According to National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), July to October are the best months to see humpback whales near Uvita.

Dolphins and manta rays also frequent the waters off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.