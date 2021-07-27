More than 3.1 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered nearly 3.2 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported Tuesday.

The official tracker shows 3,193,895 vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 2.35 million first doses and 841,465 second doses, and it corresponds to 61.9 jabs per 100 residents.

“I want to highlight that only during the past week and despite it being a complex week due to the heavy rains, more than 381,000 doses of the vaccine were applied, the highest amount since the vaccination began,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

At 61.9 doses administered per 100 residents, Costa Rica equals El Salvador for the highest rate in Central America.

During Epidemiological Week 29 (July 18-24), Costa Rica registered 8,684 new cases of Covid-19, a 5.5% drop over the previous period. Hospitalizations and deaths have also recorded slight decreases, the Health Ministry says.

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

Who can get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

The following citizens and residents are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica:

Group 1: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel. Group 2: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. Group 3: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Group 4: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Group 5: People ages 30-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors. Note that some locations are vaccinating younger adults and teenagers.

Individuals should bring their identification document (cedula or DIMEX). The vaccine is free, even for those who don’t pay into the Caja. Doses are not available to tourists at this time.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

