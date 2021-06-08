  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica Covid cases, hospitalizations continue decrease

June 8, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

There are 1,321 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica, a figure which represents a 74-patient drop since last Tuesday, according to figures from the Health Ministry.

Of those 1,321 patients, 509 are in intensive care, 22 people fewer than last week. This represents Costa Rica’s twentieth consecutive day with at least 500 people in an ICU bed due to Covid-19, a figure which has forced the installation of field hospitals and delayed emergency care in some situations.

The average age of ICU patients with Covid-19 has dropped to 51 years old, down from 60 years old in January.

Costa Rica has registered 4,228 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began. This includes an average of 26 deaths per day in May and 27 deaths per day so far in June.

Deaths are considered “related to” Covid-19 until further analysis confirms the cause of death; historically, 90% of deaths “related to” the disease are ultimately attributed to the virus.

Costa Rica averaged 1,847 new daily cases over the first seven days of June, down from 2,075 cases the prior week. The country averaged 7,753 daily tests over the last seven days of May and 8,544 so far in June.

The country has administered 1.66 million Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday, the latest available data.

Costa Rica is enforcing driving and some business restrictions in June 2021. Read about them here. 

