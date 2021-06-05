  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

US to Central American would-be migrants: ‘Don’t come’

June 5, 2021

An immigrant with his son. (John Moore/Getty Images/AFP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday used a visit to Costa Rica to urge Central Americans with dreams of making a better life elsewhere not to head to his country without the proper documents.

Blinken was wrapping up a two-day trip to Latin America with the aim of putting into practice President Joe Biden’s desire to tackle issues driving migrant arrivals at the southern border of the United States.

“The truth is, too many young people in the region… are so desperate for a better life that they risk everything, everything… to make a very dangerous journey north,” he said during a visit to a civic center in San Jose.

“People die along the way. They experience violence, and those who do make it to our border are turned around, because the border is not open. The United States has made clear, and I’ll say it again, that people should not make the dangerous journey to our border,” said Blinken.

The diplomat conceded “it is not enough to say: ‘Don’t come’,” adding: “We have to work together to make it safer for people across Central America to stay in their homes and communities without fear.”

When Biden arrived at the White House in January, he was confronted with a large influx of Central American migrants at the US border with Mexico.

Biden promised a more “humane” migration policy to turn the page on the draconian restrictions of Donald Trump’s presidency, but Republicans accused him of having created a surge and then of denying the existence of a “crisis.”

Biden has entrusted Vice President Kamala Harris with the high-stakes dossier.

Harris, who will make her first trip to Mexico and Guatemala next week, has promised comprehensive action against the root causes of the migrant influx.

Washington has announced an aid package of $4 billion for the countries of the Northern Triangle (Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador).

On Tuesday, Blinken met foreign ministers from several Central American countries, urging them to defend democracy and fight corruption to address the root causes of undocumented migration to the United States.

He also met Mexico’s foreign secretary.

Related posts:

  1. Help wanted: Tijuana offers Central American migrants a job
  2. Central America Planning for wave of migrant caravans
  3. PHOTOS: Hurricane Otto begins path of destruction through Central America

You may be interested

Nicaragua detains another opposition presidential hopeful
News
3 views
News
3 views

Nicaragua detains another opposition presidential hopeful

AFP - June 6, 2021

Police in Nicaragua on Saturday took opposition politician Arturo Cruz into custody, detaining a second presidential hopeful in less than…

Southwest Airlines returns to Costa Rica today
Costa Rica
144 views
Costa Rica
144 views

Southwest Airlines returns to Costa Rica today

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 6, 2021

Southwest Airlines returns to Costa Rica on Sunday with its first two flights to the Central American country since the…

El Salvador’s Bukele to propose making bitcoin legal tender
El Salvador
10 views
El Salvador
10 views

El Salvador’s Bukele to propose making bitcoin legal tender

AFP - June 6, 2021

El Salvador may become the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, President Nayid Bukele announced Saturday, saying he would…

LATEST NEWS

Nicaragua Elections
News

Nicaragua detains another opposition presidential hopeful

 - Jun 06, 2021
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines returns to Costa Rica today

 - Jun 06, 2021
El Salvador Currency
El Salvador

El Salvador’s Bukele to propose making bitcoin legal tender

 - Jun 06, 2021
Home Gardening

6 reasons to start a Garden in Costa Rica

 - Jun 05, 2021
Costa Rica sea turtles at Ostional
Sea Turtles

Sea turtles in Costa Rica and where to find them: A brief guide

 - Jun 05, 2021
The flag of Nicaragua.
News

U.S., Costa Rica urge release of Nicaraguan opposition leader Chamorro

 - Jun 04, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 327,979
  • Deaths: 4,153
  • Recovered: 247,905
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate