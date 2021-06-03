  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
UK adds Costa Rica to quarantine list due to Covid-19

June 3, 2021
A British Airways Boeing 747. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Photo via Pixabay.)

The United Kingdom on Thursday added Costa Rica to the countries from which it only allows the arrival of nationals or residents, who must quarantine in hotels paid for out of pocket.

The so-called “red list,” to which Costa Rica will be added, prohibits entry except for British or Irish citizens or legal residents. They must remain isolated for 10 days in a government-designated hotel, paying 1,750 pounds ($2,470 dollars) for their stay.

All South American countries, plus Panama, were already on this list of more than 30 world destinations which Costa Rica will join Tuesday, June 8. The UK says its residents “should not travel to red list countries or territories.”

“COVID-19 prevalence is assessed to be high and there is evidence to suggest community transmission of variants of concern,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Seven other countries were added to this list, including Trinidad and Tobago and Egypt, as part of the latest round of updates.

The color-coded classification depends on a series of factors, which combine the prevalence of the virus and the advance of vaccination in each country. The Boris Johnson government has promised to review their designations every three weeks.

Costa Rica received 78,562 international arrivals from the United Kingdom in 2019.

UK red list requirements

Via the UK government’s official website

If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK.

You must follow these rules even if you have been vaccinated.

Before travel to England

Before you travel to England you must:

On arrival in England

On arrival in England you must:

Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 323,598
  • Deaths: 4,098
  • Recovered: 245,708
