Costa Rica begins month with small dip in Covid hospitalizations

There are 1,406 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica, a figure which represents a 76-patient drop since last Tuesday, according to figures from the Health Ministry.

Of those 1,406 patients, 533 are in intensive care. This represents Costa Rica’s fourth-highest total during the pandemic and has forced the installation of field hospitals and delayed emergency care in some situations.

The average age of ICU patients with Covid-19 has dropped to 52 years old, down from 60 years old in January.

Costa Rica has registered 4,041 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began. This includes an average of 26 deaths per day in May. These deaths are considered “related to” Covid-19 until further analysis confirms the cause of death; historically, 90% of deaths “related to” the disease are ultimately attributed to the virus.

The country has administered 1.46 million Covid-19 vaccines as of last Monday, the latest available data.

Costa Rica is enforcing driving and some business restrictions in June 2021. Read about them here.