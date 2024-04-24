Costa Rican Hotels Shine in Travel+Leisure’s Best 100 List

According to Travel+Leisure’s most recent publication, the Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo and Silvestre Nosara Hotel & Residences, located in Guanacaste, are among the best 100 hotels in the world.

These are the only ones in Central America and one of the few in Latin America featured on the list. Both ranked 9th and 19th, respectively, in the category “Best International Resorts of 2023.”

About the Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Travel + Leisure details that this resort underwent heavy investment that concluded last year with the remodeling of its facilities. These improvements included an expanded children’s club, an adults-only infinity-edge pool with cabanas and rental chairs, and a beach club.

Magazine contributor Samantha Leal was in charge of visiting the Four Seasons hotel, where a night’s stay costs $1,200, as she noted in the text. She noted she liked the Virador Beach Club, with delicious Mediterranean cuisine and a neutral palette.

Leal highlighted the “wellness shala,” which is a serene tree house that looms over the resort and overlooks the water. The writer also enjoyed the spa, with its relaxing sounds of nature, massages, and hydrotherapy pools.

She was never bored as the hotel offers countless activities such as golf on the Arnold Palmer-designed 18-hole green, local rum tastings, biking, and surf lessons.

Meanwhile, Dobrina Zhekova recalled her experience at the Silvestre Nosara Hotel & Residences. Each night costs $960, and the minimum stay consists of three nights. Zhekova felt the warmth and hospitality provided by the owners, who have created a place perfectly designed to offer comfort and privacy to families.

The writer loved the spacious apartments, with two bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms, as well as lush private gardens with a sauna and whirlpool tub.

“Guests can have breakfast on the two-level rooftop terrace, which is also home to the hotel’s infinity pool and cabanas, surrounded by a canopy of trees that provide shade from the ground,” she noted.

The journalist also underscored the hotel’s proximity to the beach and its “jungle trails,” leading to Playa Guiones, promising a wonderful day relaxing in the sun and catching waves.