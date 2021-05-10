Caja asks government to impose new Covid measures

The Board of Directors of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) made a “respectful and vehement call” to Costa Rican authorities “to adopt efficient and effective measures to stop the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and recover hospital capacity.”

At this time, no new measures have been announced.

The CCSS says it can no longer offer timely and proper care to some individuals due to the saturation of ICU beds by Covid-19 patients.

Their press release reads, in part, as follows:

The executives expressed their deep concern about the critical situation that CCSS hospitals are currently facing due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases. In addition to this, care is maintained for other pathologies that require hospitalization both in intensive care units and in other internment rooms.

The Board of Directors emphasized that the CCSS has made and continues to carry out an extraordinary effort to expand hospital capacity and recognizes that health personnel have totally devoted themselves to the care of this health emergency; they are exhausted, but they maintain the commitment intact.

However, the excessive growth in new cases in recent weeks has generated a saturation of available beds.

The Board was categorical that the war against the virus is not won in medical centers but with the responsible participation of each person.

“This is an emergency situation that is up to all of us. We are all at risk, but there are many people who are not responding to the call of the health authorities to take care of themselves. In addition, other people irresponsibly still deny the seriousness of the pandemic.”

At this moment, thousands of families are mourning, and the situation puts the entire population at risk of not having a hospital bed in case they need it.

The leaders concluded by saying that in 80 years of history the Fund has never faced a similar situation and also appealed to the discipline and solidarity of the people to stop the transmission of infections.