Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, April 27

April 27, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

Costa Rica set a record for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Over the past several days, the country has confirmed:

  • 1,531 new cases on Wednesday, April 21.
  • 1,776 new cases on Thursday.
  • 1,656 new cases on Friday.
  • 1,830 new cases on Saturday.
  • 1,203 new cases on Monday.
  • 1,927 new cases on Tuesday, April 27.

Since last March, Costa Rica’s 243,167 total cases comprise 120,742 women and 122,425 men, of which 213,923 are Costa Rican and 29,244 are foreigners. By age: 204,497 adults, 18,099 older adults and 20,458 minors (113 are under investigation).

Costa Rica has recorded 201,784 recovered people, of which 99,934 are women and 101,850 are men. By age: 171,377 adults, 13,250 older adults, 17,049 minors (and 108 under investigation).

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 789 people are hospitalized. Of those, 340 patients are in intensive care with an age range of zero to 92 years.

Román Macaya, president of the Social Security System, said Costa Rica’s public-health network may soon “not have enough hospital beds” to care for Covid patients and those who require emergency treatment for other pathologies, such as car accidents.

Monday, a new floor at Hospital Mexico added 25 beds to the country’s ICU capacity, but Macaya warned that the facilities are “insufficient given the growing panorama in terms of the number of new cases diagnosed and the growing number of hospitalizations.”

Costa Rica has added 82 new deaths related to Covid-19 since last Wednesday. For context, respiratory viruses killed 23 people in Costa Rica in all of 2018.

The country reached a total of 3,186 deaths related to Covid-19. They comprise 1,204 women and 1,982 men, with an age range of two to 103 years. By age: 999 adults, 2,183 older adults and four minors.

