  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Harris says US will focus on aid to Central American farmers

April 25, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday the US government will focus on helping Central American farmers affected by climate change in an effort to address a root cause of migration.

Harris has been tasked with spearheading President Joe Biden’s bid to resolve the long-running problem of uncontrolled migration over the US-Mexican border.

The US department of agriculture “is going to increase our focus and our resources around helping farmers in that region who have been devastated by crisis in terms of climate and drought,” Harris told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Harris pointed to climate change as one of the root causes of the migration surge, due to extreme weather conditions such as drought devastating the Central American agricultural industry.

“A residual point is not only about the economic devastation and what we need to do to assist with economic development and relief, but it’s also they’ve got extreme hunger there and food insecurity,” Harris said.

“If parents and children cannot literally eat, if they cannot have the basic essential things that everyone needs to live, of course they’re going to flee.”

Harris will meet virtually with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday and with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on May 7.

She also confirmed to CNN she intends to travel to Central America to meet with the two leaders in person.

“We’re working on the plan to get there. We have to deal with Covid issues, but I can’t get there soon enough in terms of personally getting there,” she said.

The schedule raises the profile of Harris on one of the toughest-to-resolve issues facing the new Biden administration.

Unlike Republican Donald Trump, who emphasized physically stopping would-be immigrants from crossing the border, Biden and Harris have pledged to help regional governments address the poverty and violence driving people to make the difficult journey north in the first place.



Related posts:

  1. An arugula-growing farmer feeds a culinary revolution in Cuba
  2. Farmers protest in Costa Rica asking for debt relief

You may be interested

Slothy Sunday: Millie the sloth celebrates 14th birthday
Costa Rica
7 views
Costa Rica
7 views

Slothy Sunday: Millie the sloth celebrates 14th birthday

Chelsey Schartz / Toucan Rescue Ranch - April 25, 2021

﻿ This month we are celebrating Millie, the two-fingered sloth! Millie came to us on a late afternoon in 2007.…

Legacy of Costa Rica Afro-Caribbean Immigrants in the 1930’s
Arts and Culture
11703 views
Arts and Culture
11703 views

Legacy of Costa Rica Afro-Caribbean Immigrants in the 1930’s

Natasha Gordon-Chipembere - April 25, 2021

On two separate occasions over the last year, I have been asked for information about what life may have been…

Costa Rica to lengthen nighttime driving restrictions
Costa Rica
2003 views
Costa Rica
2003 views

Costa Rica to lengthen nighttime driving restrictions

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 25, 2021

In response to the spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Costa Rica as of next week will apply a lengthier…

LATEST NEWS

Millie the sloth, as pictured in 2007 at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Slothy Sunday: Millie the sloth celebrates 14th birthday

 - Apr 25, 2021
Arts and Culture

Legacy of Costa Rica Afro-Caribbean Immigrants in the 1930’s

 - Apr 25, 2021
View of an empty street in San José, Costa Rica on March 26, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to lengthen nighttime driving restrictions

 - Apr 25, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to spike

 - Apr 24, 2021
Inauguration of the Costa Rica Space Radar in April 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica becomes a space watchman with powerful radar

 - Apr 24, 2021
U.S. passport
Travel & Tourism

US again advises citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID

 - Apr 23, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 238,760
  • Deaths: 3,143
  • Recovered: 199,982