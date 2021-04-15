  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

How to track vaccine updates in Costa Rica

April 15, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine. (via Casa Presidencial.)

Here at The Tico Times, we provide the latest updates on everything related to the coronavirus pandemic in Costa Rica. But if you already live here and simply need a way to track when and where you can get your vaccine, read on.

Costa Rica’s vaccine priority is as follows:

  • First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel.
  • Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group will be required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.
  • Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.
  • Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.
  • Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. Then, all remaining adults.

Costa Rica is currently vaccinating Groups 1 and 2 in the above list. Vaccines are free through the Social Security System and are not available for private purchase,

Vaccinations are administered at EBAIS, which are the public-health clinics that comprise part of Costa Rica’s national healthcare system.

Each individual EBAIS manages a list of people who live in their jurisdiction. This list is used to identify priority individuals and to schedule their vaccine appointments.

If you are in one of the priority groups, you should contact your local EBAIS, make sure they have your contact information, and confirm you’re on their list.

For EBAIS contact information, click here.

The “Grupos de vacunación por Áreas de Salud y Contacto” section lists all of the hundreds of EBAIS across Costa Rica and shows which populations they are currently vaccinating (e.g. between 70 and 80 years old, between 58 and 64 years old, etc.).

Further down the page, the “Información de Contacto” section lists the appropriate contact information (phone number and email address) for each EBAIS.

Costa Rica has received more than 1 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and through the Covax facility. To track vaccine shipments, click here.

Related posts:

  1. News briefs: Costa Rica increases ICU capacity, changes COVID alerts
  2. Costa Rica stresses protocols as cases, hospitalizations increase
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, April 13

You may be interested

Costa Rica issues Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall
Costa Rica
2479 views
Costa Rica
2479 views

Costa Rica issues Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

The Tico Times - April 15, 2021

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday established Yellow Alerts due to weather that is impacting much of Costa Rica.…

Latin America pandemic recovery lagging, IMF says
Latin America
3 views
Latin America
3 views

Latin America pandemic recovery lagging, IMF says

AFP - April 15, 2021

Latin America's recovery from the pandemic crisis is lagging the rest of the world and the economy will not return…

Frontier Airlines announces return to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
15 views
Costa Rica
15 views

Frontier Airlines announces return to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 15, 2021

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will make its return to Costa Rica with nonstop flights from Florida starting in July. “We’re…

LATEST NEWS

A weather alert due to rainfall in Costa Rica on April 15, 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica issues Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

 - Apr 15, 2021
A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
Latin America

Latin America pandemic recovery lagging, IMF says

 - Apr 15, 2021
A Frontier Airlines plane.
Costa Rica

Frontier Airlines announces return to Costa Rica

 - Apr 15, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy
Soccer

Watch: All the goals Costa Rican clubs scored in the Champions League

 - Apr 15, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Latin America

Kamala Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala to discuss migrants

 - Apr 14, 2021
Whitewater rafting in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Spanish TV show to feature Costa Rica travel

 - Apr 14, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 225,343
  • Deaths: 3,044
  • Recovered: 196,060