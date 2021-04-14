Costa Rica has received more than 1 million vaccine doses

Costa Rica received 113,490 more coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday night for a total of 1,022,685 doses, the Presidency reported.

The vast majority of Costa Rica’s doses are the Pfizer/BioNTech formula (979,845 doses), and the country has also received 43,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax.

“Hope: That is the feeling caused by each delivery of vaccines that enters the country, since each batch strengthens the fight we have given against the pandemic,” said President Carlos Alvarado. “Despite this, we must continue to double our care and not lower our guard in the face of the situation of contagion and increased hospitalization that we face today.”

As of Monday, Costa Rica had administered 586,799 vaccine doses in first responders and the elderly.

This represents 11.37 injections per 100 residents and places the country behind the United States, Canada, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil on the American continent.

Costa Rica’s vaccine priority is as follows:

First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel. Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group will be required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group will be required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX. Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. Then, all remaining adults.

The Caja will call individuals to schedule their coronavirus vaccine. Those who fall into priority groups should contact their local EBAIS (public community health clinic) and ensure their contact information is current.

For EBAIS contact information, as well as to see which group your local clinic is vaccinating, click here.

The latest Covid data

See the below graph for the latest Costa Rica coronavirus updates:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.