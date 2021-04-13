Expect delays at immigration on Saturday
On Saturday, April 17, planned system maintenance will cause delays at all immigration control posts in Costa Rica, the Immigration Administration says.
The Judicial Branch conducted similar maintenance last Saturday.
“From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both days, we will not have INTERPOL consultation available, which is a service that Interpol provides worldwide and is housed in the Judicial Branch facilities,” DGME said.
Immigration police will instead use a manual process to verify travel documents and identify people with international arrest warrants.
These manual consultations will generate delays in airports, maritime and land control posts due to the increase in consultation times for each person.
“It is important that all nationals and foreigners who intend to leave the country during those days take the necessary provisions, such as showing up the recommended time before departure (3 hours) with complete documentation,” said Raquel Vargas, director of DGME.
Costa Rica welcomed 117,452 international arrivals over the first two months of 2021, or about 2,000 people per day, according to Tourism Board data.
You may be interested
US border apprehensions soar 70% in March to 15-year highPaul HANDLEY / AFP - April 13, 2021
Apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the US border with Mexico soared 70% in March to 172,331, hitting the highest level…
Costa Rican earns top angler in international tournamentTodd Staley - April 13, 2021
Forty-seven anglers from Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the United States and Costa Rica competed last month in the…
Costa Rica stresses protocols as cases, hospitalizations increaseAlejandro Zúñiga - April 13, 2021
Health Minister Daniel Salas on Monday warned of rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Costa Rica, and he reminded Ticos…