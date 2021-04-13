  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Expect delays at immigration on Saturday

April 13, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)

Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela. ((Via ICT))

On Saturday, April 17, planned system maintenance will cause delays at all immigration control posts in Costa Rica, the Immigration Administration says.

The Judicial Branch conducted similar maintenance last Saturday.

“From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both days, we will not have INTERPOL consultation available, which is a service that Interpol provides worldwide and is housed in the Judicial Branch facilities,” DGME said.

Immigration police will instead use a manual process to verify travel documents and identify people with international arrest warrants.

These manual consultations will generate delays in airports, maritime and land control posts due to the increase in consultation times for each person.

“It is important that all nationals and foreigners who intend to leave the country during those days take the necessary provisions, such as showing up the recommended time before departure (3 hours) with complete documentation,” said Raquel Vargas, director of DGME.

Costa Rica welcomed 117,452 international arrivals over the first two months of 2021, or about 2,000 people per day, according to Tourism Board data.

Related posts:

  1. American Airlines offering pre-flight coronavirus testing for Costa Rica travelers
  2. The latest Costa Rica flight information and airlines resuming operations (October 6)
  3. Reminder: Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the coronavirus pandemic

You may be interested

US border apprehensions soar 70% in March to 15-year high
Latin America
Latin America

US border apprehensions soar 70% in March to 15-year high

Paul HANDLEY / AFP - April 13, 2021

Apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the US border with Mexico soared 70% in March to 172,331, hitting the highest level…

Costa Rican earns top angler in international tournament
Fishing
1340 views
Fishing
1340 views

Costa Rican earns top angler in international tournament

Todd Staley - April 13, 2021

Forty-seven anglers from Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the United States and Costa Rica competed last month in the…

Costa Rica stresses protocols as cases, hospitalizations increase
Costa Rica
14 views
Costa Rica
14 views

Costa Rica stresses protocols as cases, hospitalizations increase

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 13, 2021

Health Minister Daniel Salas on Monday warned of rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Costa Rica, and he reminded Ticos…

LATEST NEWS

Central American families board a U.S. Customs and Border Protection bus for transport to an immigrant processing center after crossing the border from Mexico
Latin America

US border apprehensions soar 70% in March to 15-year high

 - Apr 13, 2021
A sailfish off the coast of Costa Rica.
Fishing

Costa Rican earns top angler in international tournament

 - Apr 13, 2021
Health Minister Daniel Salas details Costa Rica's coronavirus response.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica stresses protocols as cases, hospitalizations increase

 - Apr 13, 2021
The UEFA Champions League trophy.
Keylor Navas

Super Tuesday: Costa Rican soccer stars to feature today

 - Apr 13, 2021
Ecuadorean presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso
Ecuador

Businessman Guillermo Lasso wins Ecuadorian election, vows to change ‘destiny’

 - Apr 12, 2021
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains among world’s highest

 - Apr 12, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 222,544
  • Deaths: 3,018
  • Recovered: 194,760