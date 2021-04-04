Happy Easter from Costa Rica!

Pictured above are the Ruins of Ujarrás. Located in a small town in the Cachí District of Paraíso canton in Cartago, the church is among Costa Rica’s oldest buildings.

It’s a popular tourist spot, surrounded by beautiful gardens that are perfect for a picnic or for silent meditation. And the church is near the tranquil Lake Cachí and the rest of the picturesque Orosi Valley.

All of us at The Tico Times wish you the best of holidays with your loved ones. Be kind to one another.