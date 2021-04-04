  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Happy Easter from Costa Rica!

April 4, 2021
The Ruinas de Ujarrás in Costa Rica.

The Ruinas de Ujarrás in Costa Rica. (Alejandro Zúñiga)

Happy Easter from Costa Rica!

Pictured above are the Ruins of Ujarrás. Located in a small town in the Cachí District of Paraíso canton in Cartago, the church is among Costa Rica’s oldest buildings.

It’s a popular tourist spot, surrounded by beautiful gardens that are perfect for a picnic or for silent meditation. And the church is near the tranquil Lake Cachí and the rest of the picturesque Orosi Valley.

All of us at The Tico Times wish you the best of holidays with your loved ones. Be kind to one another.

Related posts:

  1. What’s open and what’s closed during Easter Holy Week
  2. Fewer cantons to enforce dry law during Easter holidays
  3. Four cantons will enforce dry law during Holy Week

You may be interested

Semana Santa Celebrated in Nicaragua with Colorful Traditions
Central America
716 views
Central America
716 views

Semana Santa Celebrated in Nicaragua with Colorful Traditions

Tim Rogers - April 4, 2021

Semana Santa, or Easter Holy Week, in Nicaragua is a week of colorful religious tradition, tourism and partying. Most people…

United States maintains test requirement for international travel
Costa Rica
2856 views
Costa Rica
2856 views

United States maintains test requirement for international travel

AFP - April 3, 2021

Fully vaccinated people can start traveling again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing,…

Driving in Costa Rica During Easter Week (Semana Santa)
Jacó
19 views
Jacó
19 views

Driving in Costa Rica During Easter Week (Semana Santa)

Chris Howard - April 2, 2021

At times a drive to Jacó beach can be like traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco, California When I…

LATEST NEWS

The flag of Nicaragua.
Central America

Semana Santa Celebrated in Nicaragua with Colorful Traditions

 - Apr 04, 2021
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

United States maintains test requirement for international travel

 - Apr 03, 2021
Jacó

Driving in Costa Rica During Easter Week (Semana Santa)

 - Apr 02, 2021
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Tourism

Travel Alert: All lanes on Route 27 lead to San José on Saturday and Sunday

 - Apr 02, 2021
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

As air travel picks up, United says it is hiring pilots

 - Apr 02, 2021
News

Costa Rica has world’s most efficient government, study shows

 - Apr 01, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 216,764
  • Deaths: 2,957
  • Recovered: 192,699