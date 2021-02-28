  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Slothy Sunday: End your February with a sloth

February 28, 2021
A sloth in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica.

A sloth in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica. (Image by Minke Wink from Pixabay )

Happy Slothy Sunday from Costa Rica! We hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend, and the end of February 2021.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

How can I immigrate to Costa Rica?
How can I immigrate to Costa Rica?

Lic. Jorge Montero B. - February 28, 2021

Back in September 2016, when we lived in a completely different social environment, not yet affected by the global pandemic,…

Central America begins ban to protect lobster
Central America begins ban to protect lobster

AFP and The Tico Times - February 27, 2021

Countries of Central America and the Dominican Republic on Monday will begin a ban to protect the Caribbean spiny lobster…

Costa Rica authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19
Costa Rica authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

The Tico Times - February 27, 2021

Costa Rican health authorities on Friday authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, based on the endorsement of…

Immigration Police in Costa Rica
How can I immigrate to Costa Rica?

Caribbean spiny lobsters get their name from forward-pointing spines that cover their bodies to help protect them from predators.
Central America begins ban to protect lobster

Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.
Costa Rica authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Nearly 100 locations now offer antigen tests for travelers in Costa Rica

The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica Covid-19 information from the U.S. Embassy

Costa Rica's new trains are undergoing testing before their April debut.
Costa Rica will (finally) support contactless payments on public transport

Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 204,341
  • Deaths: 2,800
  • Recovered: 177,099