TripAdvisor names Arenal Volcano among world’s best national parks

February 7, 2021
Arenal Volcano National Park.

Arenal Volcano National Park. (Image by Frank Ravizza from Pixabay)

TripAdvisor has awarded Arenal Volcano National Park among its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best for 2021.

Arenal is sixth on the travel company’s list of top-10 national parks.

“If waterfalls, hot springs, wildlife and volcanoes are your thing, then Arenal Volcano National Park will take your breath away,” the TripAdvisor description reads. “One of the world’s most active volcanoes burps tufts of smoke in the background as you make your way through forests and old lava fields. Take a rafting tour or hit the beach, then retire to a comfy hotel.”

(For what it’s worth, while Arenal is still an active volcano, it has remained largely dormant since 2010.)

Other parks on the Travelers’ Choice list include Serengeti National Park (Tanzania), Maasai Mara National Reserve (Kenya), Grand Teton National Park (United States) and Torres Del Paine National Park (Chile).

Click here to see the full list.

“This was the year travelers sought out spacious skies and sprawling plains — and these national parks delivered,” TripAdvisor says.

Costa Rica has also been honored recently by National Geographic Traveller (UK), which included the country on its “Best of the World 2021” list. And The New York Times named Malpaís, Puntarenas as one of its “places to love” in the new year.

