National Geographic names Costa Rica to ‘Best of the World’ list

National Geographic Traveller (UK) has included Costa Rica as part of its Best of the World 2021 list.

Costa Rica is one of 35 total destinations selected to the list. It’s featured in the “Sustainability” category alongside Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Gabon, Africa; Denver, Colorado; and others.

“So you want to escape?” the National Geographic story reads. “Imagine a country that’s one-quarter national park, a place where you could hike in a rainforest in the morning and surf tropical waves in the afternoon. Imagine an adventure Eden where sustainability was a strategy long before the world caught on, where jaguars prowl in the jungle, harpy eagles fly and Jesus Christ lizards walk on water before your eyes.

“That country is Costa Rica.”

Click here to read National Geographic’s section on Costa Rica.

The Tourism Minister, Gustavo Segura, said the sector “is a vehicle for the economic reactivation that the country needs.”

“It’s vital to continue the hard work for the recovery of the sector and so that more travelers continue to enjoy our beauties,” Segura said in a press release issued by the Tourism Board.

Britons can pick up physical copy of the January/February 2021 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK). For the rest of us, here’s the relevant page: