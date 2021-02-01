  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica prepares return for in-person school

February 1, 2021
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School

The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School, also known as the "Metallic Building," in San José. ((Nate Doughty / The Tico Times))

Costa Rica’s public schools will return to the classroom on February 8 for the first time since the country declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some private schools in Costa Rica have already begun in-person lessons.

The Minister of Public Education, Guiselle Cruz, has argued in previous weeks that the return to classrooms is “unpostponeable.”

This reflects the difficulties Costa Rica experienced when trying to transition to online; in August 2020, five months after the country suspended in-person lessons, more than 475,000 students still hadn’t activated their online accounts.

Here’s what you need to know as the Costa Rican school year begins:

Classes will have hybrid model

Each education center can choose the teaching method that best fits its resources. Most will operate a hybrid model in which students go to in-person classes for up to four days each week. Students without reliable internet access should be prioritized for in-person learning.

Students ages 6 and up must wear masks at all times, including when they’re on the bus or walking to school. Desks should be spaced 1.8 meters apart to help with physical distancing. Schools will stagger start and end times for different grades to minimize crowding.

Recess will also be staggered, and students should avoid contact sports during that free time.

No obligation to send kids to in-person class

The Education Ministry (MEP) says parents or guardians should decide if they’re comfortable sending their children to in-person class. If they opt for online-only, MEP “will respect the decision.”

Students will not be penalized if they don’t have the standard school uniform or supplies.

MEP says it will continue distributing food packages to students who rely on the institution for their dietary needs.

Any case of Covid-19 confirmed in a student or in that student’s social bubble must be reported to his school.

Discontent from teachers

The Union of Costa Rican Education Workers (SEC) has joined many from the education sector in expressing discontent with the return to in-person classes.

“Since December, we have insisted on the vaccine for our nation’s teachers, because we understand that the lives of our colleagues in education cannot be put at risk,” the union said in a statement.

Teachers are in the fourth group for vaccine priority. They will receive doses after medical staff, the elderly, and younger adults with risk factors.

The SEC argues that older teachers and those with underlying health conditions should receive the vaccine before they’re obligated to return in-person.

Resources for parents

Parents and guardians should contact their child’s education center to confirm the school’s plans for lessons in 2021.

MEP has created a Spanish-language website answering frequently asked questions, detailing protocols and guidelines, and providing other supplemental material related to the return to in-person classes. Click here to visit the Education Ministry’s coronavirus page.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica will resume in-person learning in 2021
  2. Pandemic puts ‘education on hold’ for millions of children in Latin America: UNICEF report
  3. Costa Rican students continue protests over public education programs

You may be interested

Covax will ship AstraZeneca vaccines to Costa Rica, Latin America in mid-February
Costa Rica
16141 views
Costa Rica
16141 views

Covax will ship AstraZeneca vaccines to Costa Rica, Latin America in mid-February

AFP and The Tico Times - February 1, 2021

Starting in mid-February and until the end of June, the Covax mechanism will send 35.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid…

National Geographic names Costa Rica to ‘Best of the World’ list
Costa Rica
8541 views
Costa Rica
8541 views

National Geographic names Costa Rica to ‘Best of the World’ list

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 1, 2021

National Geographic Traveller (UK) has included Costa Rica as part of its Best of the World 2021 list. Costa Rica is…

Mexico says economy contracted 8.5% in 2020
Latin America
992 views
Latin America
992 views

Mexico says economy contracted 8.5% in 2020

Sofia Miselem / AFP - February 1, 2021

Mexico's pandemic-ravaged economy, the second largest in Latin America, shrank 8.5 percent in 2020, official data showed Friday, in what…

LATEST NEWS

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Covax will ship AstraZeneca vaccines to Costa Rica, Latin America in mid-February

 - Feb 01, 2021
Río Celeste Waterfall in Tenorio National Park, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

National Geographic names Costa Rica to ‘Best of the World’ list

 - Feb 01, 2021
Guanajuato, a city in central Mexico.
Latin America

Mexico says economy contracted 8.5% in 2020

 - Feb 01, 2021
Muffin the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Orphaned sloth rescued after being hit by car

 - Jan 31, 2021
Costa Rican 5- and 10-colón coins
Costa Rica

With vaccinations underway, Costa Rica hopes for economic recovery

 - Jan 31, 2021
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Panama reopens land borders to tourists

 - Jan 30, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 193,276
  • Deaths: 2,604
  • Recovered: 151,952