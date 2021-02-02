News briefs: National Geographic, Wall Street Journal highlight Costa Rica

Two prominent international publications have featured Costa Rica in their recent news coverage.

In a story that appears in its February magazine, National Geographic explored how the coronavirus pandemic could threaten conservation efforts on the Osa Peninsula. An excerpt from their article:

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the Costa Rican economy, shutting off the spigot of tourist dollars that has underwritten the shift toward environmentally sustainable livelihoods. The hearts and minds of Osa people are turning toward a conservation ethic. But they still have stomachs.

“People here are close to nature,” says Hilary Brumberg, the Osa Conservation staffer who led the reforestation project on Doña Celedonia’s farm. “But when it comes to feeding your family or protecting nature, the family will come first.”

Click here to read the full story in National Geographic.

Elsewhere under the NatGeo brand, National Geographic Traveller (UK) included Costa Rica as part of its Best of the World 2021 list:

Imagine a country that’s one-quarter national park, a place where you could hike in a rainforest in the morning and surf tropical waves in the afternoon. Imagine an adventure Eden where sustainability was a strategy long before the world caught on, where jaguars prowl in the jungle, harpy eagles fly and Jesus Christ lizards walk on water before your eyes. That country is Costa Rica.

Click here to read National Geographic’s section on Costa Rica.

The Wall Street Journal profiled outdoor learning groups like Outward Bound, explaining how Costa Rica has become a “major destination” during the pandemic because of its plethora of nature-based experiences combined with its relative proximity to the United States.

The WSJ article begins:

Schooling during Covid-19 is like an interminable snow day for parents, minus the fun sledding interludes. The mental state of teenagers who are remote-learning by day and TikToking at night might politely be described as “stir crazy.” Unsurprisingly, some parents have taken an unusual, even extreme step to earn themselves and their offspring a breather: sending the kids to a Costa Rica eco-preserve.

Click here to read the full Wall Street Journal story.