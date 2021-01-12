  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Panama to rent cadaver containers in face of health system collapse

January 12, 2021
Panama City, Panama.

Panama City, Panama. (Image by Mónica Iglesias from Pixabay.)

The Panamanian government plans to rent refrigerated containers in which to store the dead in the face of the collapse of morgues and hospitals due to the pandemic, which has forced the Central American nation to decree a total quarantine in part of its territory.

“We are looking at the issue of container rentals to help existing morgues within our hospitals,” said the national director of provision of the Ministry of Health, Yelkis Gill, during an interview on Telemetro channel on Tuesday.

These air-conditioned containers will be able to store the bodies of the deceased for a period of up to a week while relatives carry out the corresponding bureaucratic procedures, the official said.

The containers would be installed “where there is a crisis,” such as the provinces of Panama, where the capital is located; neighboring Panama Oeste; Colón, on the Pacific; and Chiriquí, on the border with Costa Rica.

Panama, with 4.2 million inhabitants, is the Central American country that has registered the most COVID-19 infections, with more than 281,000 accumulated cases and 4,500 deaths.

The country is in the midst of a spiking outbreak of the pandemic. In the last 39 days, Panama has registered more than a third (100,000 cases) of total infections and more than a quarter (1,326 cases) of total deaths.

The situation has caused the government to decree, since last January 4 and until next Thursday, a total quarantine in the capital and in the province of Panama Oeste.

Faced with the avalanche of cases, the authorities have had to set up different infrastructure and install field hospitals to care for the sick.

Panama expects to receive the first 40,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer in the next few days, within a contract for $36 million with this laboratory for the phased acquisition of 3 million doses.

In total, the government expects to receive 5.5 million doses from three different laboratories, for which it will pay $55 million.

Related posts:

  1. Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge
  2. ‘It’s wonderful’: Panamanians return to beaches after pandemic closure
  3. Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to fight pandemic despite US opposition

You may be interested

United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says
Costa Rica
2485 views
Costa Rica
2485 views

United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 12, 2021

The United States will require that all international airline passengers show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a…

Costa Rica, IMF in talks to reduce fiscal debt
Costa Rica
1205 views
Costa Rica
1205 views

Costa Rica, IMF in talks to reduce fiscal debt

AFP - January 12, 2021

Costa Rica embarked on two weeks of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, seeking a "viable" solution to…

Costa Rica to purchase coronavirus vaccines for 648,000 more people
Costa Rica
16135 views
Costa Rica
16135 views

Costa Rica to purchase coronavirus vaccines for 648,000 more people

The Tico Times - January 12, 2021

Costa Rica plans to purchase coronavirus vaccines to protect 648,000 more people in 2021, per the Finance Ministry's budget that was presented…

LATEST NEWS

An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says

 - Jan 12, 2021
A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica, IMF in talks to reduce fiscal debt

 - Jan 12, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to purchase coronavirus vaccines for 648,000 more people

 - Jan 12, 2021
A beach in Malpaís, Puntarenas, Costa Rica in December 2020.
News

Malpaís among top ‘places to love in 2021,’ New York Times says

 - Jan 11, 2021
Costa Rica

After year of inaction, international community meets to protect biodiversity

 - Jan 11, 2021
United Airlines flight arrives at Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Guanacaste airport receives several new flights

 - Jan 11, 2021