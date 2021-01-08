Costa Rica not currently planning vaccine requirement for entry

Costa Rica is not currently planning to mandate that international tourists receive a coronavirus vaccine as a requirement for entry, the Tourism Board said.

Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, said Friday that he believes Costa Rica’s present tourist protocols provide appropriate safeguards without discouraging potential visitors. As part of the country’s entry rules, Costa Rica requires that guests complete an epidemiological form and purchase medical insurance covering the duration of their stay.

“In this moment, the conversation and the state of things are that the requirements Costa Rica has right now are the right ones,” Segura said.

However, the hierarch acknowledged that, given the evolving nature of the pandemic, Costa Rica’s entry requirements may change in the future.

“During the pandemic, we are all learning as we go,” he said.

According to Segura, no tourist has been hospitalized with Covid-19 since Costa Rica reopened its borders to visitors. The Tourism Minister emphasized that the sector will be essential to supporting Costa Rica’s economy in 2021.

“Tourism is the tip of the spear for reactivating the economy,” he said, though he acknowledged it may take time for the sector to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

Nineteen of the 29 airlines that served Costa Rica before the pandemic have resumed service. Some, like United Airlines and JetBlue, have inaugurated new routes from North America.

In November 2020, Costa Rica welcomed 36,044 people, representing an 81% decrease compared to the same month in 2019.

Costa Rica entry requirements for tourists

Here are are the requirements to fly into Costa Rica on a commercial flight as a tourist as of November 1:

Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 48 hours before boarding for Costa Rica. It generates a QR code that you must show upon arrival; some airlines ask for it at check-in.

Purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance: This can be either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. However, many visitors choose international policies, because they are often cheaper.

Tourists who opt to purchase an international policy must bring a letter demonstrating:

Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.

Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Validity of the policy throughout the planned stay in Costa Rica.

In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, tourists must also meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.